Mercury rises in Donegal but not to record highs over recent days

Donegal has been sweltering in the sunshine over recent days, but temperatures here have been slightly cooler than other parts of the country, mainly due to deposits of sea fog and developing sea breezes off the coast.

Yesterday, temperatures did not reach the highs of Sunday, with the two Met Éireann automatic synoptic stations at Finner and Malin Head recording temperatures of 25.4C and 17.8C degrees respectively by mid-afternoon.

Humidity levels were quite high with Met Eireann’s Malin Head station recording a humidity rating of 89% at 11am.

On Sunday, temperatures had reached a high of 25.7C at Finner and 23C at Malin Head.

The highest recordings came at 3pm for the south and 12 midday for the north of the county.

An ‘unofficial’ temperature recorded in East Donegal that same day, saw the thermometer reach 29C.

This was observed by Killygordon dairy farmer Patrick Kelly, who also supplies rain data to Met Éireann, but not official temperatures. He added that the county’s rainfall had been quite wet in May and June, but less so this month.

Phoenix Park weather station recorded its maximum air temperature since data was first recorded in the early 1800s, reaching 33.1°C today ️



More about the temperature records broken in July here https://t.co/pp3JMYLhLE pic.twitter.com/1ruzCHzA8O — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 18, 2022

Meteorologist with Met Éireann Andrew Doran-Sherlock told the Democrat/People’s Press that Donegal would not be expected to reach the higher temperatures recorded elsewhere in the country over this current spell of warm weather but that, if it did occur, it was most likely to be in the south and east of Donegal.

“There was a good bit of sea fog off the West coast and with the high pressure the winds are generally light, so we have sea breezes developing and that keeps weather conditions near the coast much cooler,” he said.

He explained that temperatures here would need to rise above 25 degrees or over for a consecutive five day period, before the term 'heatwave’ could be applied.

As to what the rest of the summer held in store, he said that the accuracy of forecasts decreased greatly after ten days.

He added that the hottest period of the day was usually between 11am and 3pm on any particular day.

“The sun does not hear the air, the sun heats the ground and then heats the air . . . and that is why we deal with the shaded air temperatures.”

This also explains why people often observe higher temperature readings when they initially turn out their cars in warm weather, than the actual temperature.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland was 31.3C, recorded at Castlederg, Co Tyrone in July of last year. Yesterday it was reaching 26C as the afternoon progressed.

The UK Met Office said that by 4pm, a temperature of 30.5C had been recorded in Armagh, and 30.4C in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh.

Last year, 28.8C was recorded at Finner on Friday, July 26. Malin reached 23.5C on Thursday, July 25, 2021.

In June of 2018 Finner Camp weather station recorded a high temperature of 29.4C.