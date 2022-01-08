Happy birthday to Paddy Conaghan who is 81 today

The Arranmore man who has spent the last number of weeks ducking and diving around the coast of Ireland, to raise money for a local charity, has turned 81 years of age today.
Paddy Conaghan began his epic journey in early December. His objective is to raise funds for Gemma's Legacy of Hope.
There has been a tidal wave of support for Paddy during the course of his travel and his efforts, to date, has raised over €50,000 for the local charity.
Paddy Conaghan has raised almost €50,000 for Gemma's Legacy of Hope https://t.co/gRvwcLeLBg— Donegal Democrat (@dgldemocrat) December 28, 2021
