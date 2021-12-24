Donegal man (80) makes a splash on Sky News on Christmas Eve

A Donegal octogenarian made a big splash on Sky News on Christmas Eve.

Paddy Conaghan, who until recently hadn't swum in 60 years, is attempting to swim at every pier and beach around the Irish coast this festive period.

He says people think he's crazy, but it was the only physical feat he could think of to raise money for charity. A story on his exploits was broadcast on Sky News this evening. See the Sky link for their story here

All the money he raises will go to Gemma's Legacy of Hope, a local counselling service established to help children from the age of 5, young adults and adults in the region.

Gemma's legacy of Hope is an amazing local service and Paddy hopes to raise as much money as he can for the vital service.

Paddy has been training all year for this, he has swam everyday since January 1 in all kinds of weather.

He has purchased a van and all the equipment he needs for his epic journey. Paddy has trained long and hard for the journey ahead.

On New Year's day last, Paddy and other people enjoyed a swim but because of Covid money couldn't be raised for Gemma's Legacy of Hope. Paddy initially thought of ducking and diving around the Donegal coast but then decided to go around the country.

"He hopes to get people out greeting him at every port and coast. He plans to do somewhere different every day," she said.

People can keep up to date with Paddy's epic journey on social media. The sites will be kept updated with where Paddy is expected to be the following day.

So far he has raised over €43,000.

You can access the gofundme page by clicking here