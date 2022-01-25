Comhghairdeas to Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh appointed artist in residence at Gteic

Mairéad Ni Mhaonaigh
Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh has been appointed artist in residence at Gteic, Gaoth Dobhair.
The appointment was announced earlier this afternoon.
Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh is from Gaoth Dobhair and has played across the globe with traditional Irish band Altan for many years. The well-known and respected singer is a former Donegal Person of the Year.
Gteic is central to Údarás na Gaeltachta's economic, social and cultural strategy for the future.
An imaginative, innovative and philisophical outlook will be central to the thirty Gteics that will be located in various Gaeltacht areas.
The Gteics will support enterprise and to attract further business into the Gaeltacht areas.
Speaking in Irish, Ms Ní Mhaonaigh said she was delighted to be chosen as the artist in residency and said she is looking forward to the coming year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.