08 Apr 2022

Unique Ascent puts the spotlight on Donegal

Michelle NicPháidín

08 Apr 2022

news@donegallive.ie

Iain Miller has certainly put Donegal on the map for endorphin junkies everywhere. The avid rock climber and author has been consistently making headlines and being featured on top-10 lists on valued websites with his company

This week, Unique Ascent featured on the top-10 list with Outside - a media outlet that shares a long affiliation with the great outdoors. Outside was first published as a magazine but has since gone online and is read by adrenaline junkies and lovers of the great outdoors on a global scale. There latest top-10 list sees climbing sea stacks off the coast of Donegal with Iain Miller listed alongside mountain biking across the Swiss Alps, snowkiting in the New Hapshire back country and scuba diving with navy seals in Oahu. 

Unique Ascent also featured in the much-loved Men's Journal alongside such fantastic thrill-seeking activities as skyjumping in Las Vegas, heli-skiiing, Antartica and scuba diving in fiji.  

mensjournal.com reads: "Bon vivants of all climbing levels can get their thrills on the 800-foot sea cliffs hugging northwestern Ireland’s rugged Atlantic coastline in County Donegal. A range of guiding tours with Unique Ascent starts on the gravely shore before heading into the ocean where gigantic rocks await with pinpoint summits."

All photographs for this story is being used with permission of Iain Miller of Unique Ascent.

