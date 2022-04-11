Search

11 Apr 2022

Fundraiser launched to aid west Donegal man’s cancer fight

Pauric Bonner will travel to Maryland in the United States to further his cancer treatment

Pauric Bonner was diagnosed with cancer when he was aged 19 in 2020.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

11 Apr 2022 12:34 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A fundraiser has been launched for a young west Donegal man who has to travel to the United States to further his cancer treatment.

Belcruit man Pauric Bonner, who is in his early 20s, will travel to Maryland to undergo treatment.

In September 2020, when he was aged just 19, Pauric first became ill.

He underwent major surgery and has since spent the past 18 months travelling between Donegal and Dublin for treatment.

Now, he will go to America and the local community is rallying around. Fr Pat Ward, the Parish Priest in Kinacasslagh, has set up a GoFundMe page, which can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-pauraic-with-his-continued-treatment

Already, over €5,000 has been collected.

“Pauric never once complained even though the treatment was fierce and really took its toll on him,” Fr Ward said.

“He has now been given the opportunity to further his treatment in America which will give him the best chance going forward and we as a community want to help and support Pauric and his family in their journey ahead.

“Any support you can offer, financial and/or spiritual will be greatly appreciated.”

