A generous, kind man whose heart was in the right place is laid to rest

Pádraig John Mháire was described as a kind, hard-working and generous man at this Funeral Mass which took place in Teach Pobail Naomh Colm Cille, in Cnoc Fola earlier today, Thursday.

Pádraig was exceptionally well-known having run a shop with his brother John Mháire for many long years. Both brothers worked behind the counter in the shop together. The shop was where the children of the area would gather on summer days and on winter evenings - it was the place where memories were woven into the soft fabric of youth. Pádraig and John were kind and good to the children of the area and they and their memories are very much respected.

Canon Michael Herrity AP paid his sympathies those who congregated at Mass and online. He urged those who knew him to pray for him and recalled Pádraig as being a man who had a strong religion.

The Mass was concelebrated by the Parish Priest of Gortahork, the very Rev Seán Ó Gallchóir.

"His heart was in the right place," Fr Herrity told the large congregation. Often Pádraig would allow people to pay for items later and when he knew that families were having a hard time financially, he would reach out to them discreetly and lend a helping hand. Fr Herrity said he worked hard, working on Saturday and Sunday for many years.

"He was very good in the shop and he gave a great service to the community," he said.

When the shop closed in the evening, people would often knock on the door of the yellow two-storey house and find Pádraig inside watching soccer on the television. Pádraig would answer the door and help them out, unquestioningly and quietly - his loyalty to his customers, unwavering.

Pádraig loved his home county of Donegal. He left as a young man and worked, like many, in Scotland. When he returned, he was delighted to meet his relations and old friends and spend time with them. He was a huge soccer and GAA fan and Fr Herrity said he would often be first on the bus to go to football games full of hope for the Donegal team.

Fr Herrity told those saddened by his death that Pádraig is now reunited with relations and friends.

As a mark of recognition for Pádraig's love of his county, the Homes of Donegal rang out at his graveside.

He is survived by three sons, Mark, Wayne and Rory and their families. He is also survived by his sister, Maggie Brennan, who resides in Glassagh and his brother, Colm Ferry who lives in Coventry, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh d'anam dhíl.