Are they just going to continue punishing the community of Killybegs, TD asks?

A Donegal TD has asked whether the government is going to allow the "continued punishment" of the fishing community in Killybegs, following what he said was the "widespread outrage" at the actions of the Sea Fisheries Protection Agency (SFPA).

Deputy Pearse Doherty (SF) said today that he had raised the question directly with Minister Eamon Ryan:

"There has been widespread outrage at the actions of the SFPA in Killybegs over the last number of weeks. Their actions will cost the local fishing community a huge amount of income and many workers have lost their livelihoods.

"They have forced some vessels to turn away from Killybegs never to return and others have had to turn fish for human consumption into fishmeal. Two fishing vessels were also forced to land in Derry only to then have their catch transported to Killybegs for processing," he said.

"If that wasn't bad enough, the SFPA have now removed the in-factory weighing permits from the two fish factories in Killybegs on the basis, and I quote, 'that the landings took place outside of Ireland'.

"Minister, do you regard Derry as outside of Ireland? Are you going to allow the SFPA to put a hard border on the island of Ireland? Are you going to allow the SFPA to punish our fishermen and fish producers for daring to challenge this madness?," he asked.