Council seek new bottlebank site in Falcarragh

Former site in Falcarragh
The bottle banks in Falcarragh won’t be returning to the location they were previously located in due to a change in circumstances. Donegal County Council are presently trying to find a new location for the facility.
Independent Councillor Michael McClafferty has asked that the public are being encouraged to please use either the facilities available at Gortahork or Dunfanaghy.
"We do hope to get the matter resolved as soon as possible," he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.