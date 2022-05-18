Seven taken to hospital following Gweedore crash

Traffic accident in Drumshanbo
Seven people were hospitalised following a two-car crash in Gweedore on Tuesday night.
The collision occurred at Glassagh, Derrybeg, shortly after 10pm.
Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene.
“The occupants of the two cars, four males and three females, were taken from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital for medical assessment,” a Garda spokesperson told Donegal Live.
“There are no reports of any life threatening injuries.”
