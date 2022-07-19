An evening of celebration for Father Malcom Hutchison in Meenacross

Fr Malcom Hutchison was welcomed to Meenacross on Monday evening by Father Aodhan Cannon and Father John Joe Duffy, relations, the community, the Meenacross and Maghery bands.
Father Malcom was ordained in Dundee, Scotland on July 6, 2022. Father Malcom has many relations in the local Rosses area through his grandparents, Johnny and Annie Browne, née Bonner. His mother Margaret is the second eldest daughter of Johnny and Annie.
Everyone in the Rosses and the surrounding areas would like to wish Father Malcom many blessings in his ministry.
