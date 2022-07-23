Search

Why was Coronation Street's Mickey North behind the wheel on McGinley's bus?

Mickey North, who plays Gary Windass in the long-running ITV series Coronation Street, was photographed in the driver's seat for John McGinley Coach Travel

Mickey North, who plays Gary Windass in Coronation Street, on the McGinley bus

It’s not everyday you see a Coronation Street actor behind the wheel on a local bus service but that’s exactly what happened with John McGinley Coach Travel this week.

The Magheraroarty, Gortahork-based bus provider posted a photograph on Friday evening on their social media channels of Mickey North, who plays Gary Windass in the long-running ITV series, in the driver’s seat of one of their coaches - which attracted plenty of attention and even more speculation.

“You just never know who you could find behind the wheel of a McGinley Coach these days,” read John McGinley Coach Travel’s facebook post. “If you're a Corrie fan then I'm sure you wouldn't mind being a passenger today as Coronation Street bad boy Gary Windass (Mikey North) takes the wheel.”

Alas, if you’re getting the bus from Dublin to Donegal in the near future, Mickey - or Gary - won’t be driving but the 35-year-old actor from Scarborough was more than happy to pose for the photograph on one of McGinley’s tours last weekend.

A touring group took the Dublin to Holyhead ferry and one of their stops afterwards was the set of Coronation Street, which is fictionally known as Weatherfield, based in Stretford, Manchester, with familiar haunts of The Rovers Return pub, corner shop, factory and mechanic’s garage, as well as the cobbled streets.

“Mickey North just happened to be there at the time,” James McGinley, owner of John McGinley Coach Travel, told DonegalLive. “Séan Ferry was driving the bus and Mickey, who had come to say hello, was very obliging and hopped into the bus to pose for the photograph. We just thought it was a bit of fun more than anything so posted it online and there’s been plenty of speculation since.”

