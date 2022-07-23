Picture Gallery: Big crowds for Float for Hope Boat Run off Burtonport

The second annual Float for Hope Boat Run in aid of Water Safety Awareness and Dungloe Community Hospital drew big crowds to Burtonport.

The route taken by the boats was from Burtonport Pier to Arranmore and surrounding Islands.

This year, John Joe McBride, the founder of Gort na Sade Seals and Float For Hope, organised the event based on Water Safety Awareness and to also raise funds for the Dungloe Community Hospital.

A target of €10,000 was set and by late Saurday night almost €8,000 ha been raised.

To donate go HERE

There were a number of demonstrations from different marine organisations, and there was plenty of entertainment at the pier.

A blessing of the boats also took place.

Daniel O'Donnell was among those in attendance and so too were the Marys from the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival. The event tied in with the concluding days activities of the hugely successful Burtonport Summer Festival.

PHOTOS BY MARY RODGERS