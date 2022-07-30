In pictures: Marys take to the sea for some kayaking

Marys in Maghery. Photo: Mary Rodgers
The Marys will be out and about once again in Dungloe today as the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival continues.
Today sees the Dungloe Flow, a family day of music and entertainment from 2.00 - 7.00 pm on the festival stage.
There has been a big emphasis on family-related activities this year, and the family friendly nature of the festival has drawn much favourable comment.
Yesterday, the Mary’s itinerary included a tip to Maghery for some outdoor adventure activities, which they thoroughly enjoyed.
Tomorrow will see the crowning ceremony for the 2022 Mary from Dungloe.
Photos by Mary Rodgers.
