31 Jul 2022

Style by the mile at the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival

After the gala ball, excitement is building ahead of the crowning ceremony

Style by the mile at the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

30 Jul 2022 11:35 PM

The countdown is on to Sunday evening's Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival crowning cabaret.

It's been a wonderful week for the Marys and many of them were joined by family members and friends at Friday's gala ball.

Sunday's itinerary begins with Mass at St Crona's Church at 10.00 am.

Then on the festival stage DJ MC will entertain the crowds before the ever popular McHugh Brothers Carnival Parade.

There will be an explosion of colour and sound with the award winning Inishowen Carnival Group and Fusion Dance Troupe along with floats, dancers and marching bands. It all gets underway at 2.00 pm.

The 2022 Mary from Dungloe Crowning Cabaret will be held in Ionad Spóirt na Rosann and gets underway at around 8.00 pm.

Cara Ward will play an acoustic set of original and cover songs on the festival stage from 8.30 pm while Sin a Deir Sí, the lively Galway-based traditional Irish group, will follow at 9.30 pm.

The newly crowned 2022 Mary from Dungloe will then arrive in a cavalcade to the festival stage at around 11.00 pm.

Photos by Mary Rodgers.

