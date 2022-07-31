Watch: The final moments before the London Mary Caitlin Finn became the 2022 Mary from Dungloe

Daniel O'Donnell and the 2022 Mary from Dungloe Caitlin Finn
"There will be another Pope before we get another Mary," MC Daniel O'Donnell declared before the 2022 Mary from Dungloe winner was announced on Sunday night.
After prolonged deliberation the judges decision was finally handed to Daniel on stage.
Those final few moments and the great scenes afterwards were captured here by Mary Rodgers as the London Mary, Caitlin Finn became the new Mary from Dungloe at the crowning cabaret in Ionad Spóirt na Rosann.
