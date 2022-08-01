Gallery: 2022 Mary from Dungloe winner - London Mary, Caitlin Finn

The 2022 Mary from Dungloe is the London Mary, Caitlin Finn.
She was officially named as the 2022 Mary from Dungloe at the crowning cabaret in Ionad Spóirt na Rosann where the MC was Daniel O'Donnell.
The university graduate was crowned with new Gay Byrne perpetual crown. PHOTOS: MARY RODGERS
A number of heritage grant schemes are available for the preservation, conservation, and/or development of historic monuments and historic structures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.