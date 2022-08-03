Photographs and results from the 60th Meenacross Agricultural Show competitions

The weather didn’t dampen spirits at the Meenacross Agricultural Show which was held on Bank Holiday Monday, last. Local rivalries were reignited as top prizes were highly sought after for baking and vegetables. All horses, cattle, sheep and dogs appeared perfectly groomed to be exhibited by their owners. A Monster Draw was held throughout the day which attracted huge interest with 18 prizes including cash, vouchers and even a load of turf.
The Evening Programme ended the day on a high note with a very competitive Rope Making Competition which was won by Pat Joe Boyle and Christopher McShea. Neil Campbell won the Champion Sheaf Thrower and the Egg Throwing Competition was won by Joe Joe Boyle and Alice Boyle, Dungloe.
