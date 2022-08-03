Search

03 Aug 2022

Photographs and results from the 60th Meenacross Agricultural Show competitions

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

03 Aug 2022 6:10 PM

The weather didn’t dampen spirits at the Meenacross Agricultural Show which was held on Bank Holiday Monday, last. Local rivalries were reignited as top prizes were highly sought after for baking and vegetables. All horses, cattle, sheep and dogs appeared perfectly groomed to be exhibited by their owners. A Monster Draw was held throughout the day which attracted huge interest with 18 prizes including cash, vouchers and even a load of turf.

The Evening Programme ended the day on a high note with a very competitive Rope Making Competition which was won by Pat Joe Boyle and Christopher McShea. Neil Campbell won the Champion Sheaf Thrower and the Egg Throwing Competition was won by Joe Joe Boyle and Alice Boyle, Dungloe.

Daniel and Majella O’Donnell joined the festivities as did the newly crowned Mary from Dungloe
2022, Caitlín Finn for her first official duty to present cups to prize winners through the rain and
mud. Little Miss Mary, Lena O’Donnell was also very busy inside the school.
The organisers would like to thank all exhibitors and spectators who came out in huge numbers. They would also like to thank the hard-working committee and volunteers who made Show Day a success. Sponsors are also thanked for their continued support. 

Local News

