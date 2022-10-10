Body of man discovered in west Donegal

Gardaí say they attended an incident in the area and a man was pronounced dead at the scene
It is understood foul play is not suspected after a man’s body was discovered in west Donegal.
The man’s body was discovered in the Magheroarty area on Friday afternoon.
The body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem was due to take place.
