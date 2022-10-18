Search

18 Oct 2022

Vigil organised in London for those effected by Creeslough tragedy 

Mass in Kilburn is being offered on  October 19 by the Donegal Association

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

18 Oct 2022 8:40 PM

A vigil was held in Mc Govern’s GAA Centre on October 15 in memory of the ten people who sadly lost their lives on, Friday, October 7. The vigil was organised by Brenda Mc Carry, Ailish Gallagher and Michael Mc Fadden, who are all from Creeslough

There was a large turnout of people from Creeslough and the surrounding area. Those in London wanted to send their sympathy, thoughts and prayers home to those who were effected by the tragedy.

The organisers did tremendous work in the organisation of the event. They are very grateful and thankful to Mc Govern’s GAA Centre for opening their doors to them and hosting the vigil. Hugh Mc Govern himself attended and afterwards provided food and refreshments for everybody. Father Matthew from St. Bernadette's in Hillingdon took part with prayers during the vigil. Musicians played music and people sang along to “The Homes of Donegal” and “This is my Homeland.” 

A Book of Condolence was signed by those in attendance. It will be taken to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Quex Rd. Mass in Kilburn is being offered on Wednesday, October 19, by the Donegal Association and then taken home to Father John Joe and families. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media