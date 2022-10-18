Vigil organised in London for those effected by Creeslough tragedy 

A vigil was held in Mc Govern’s GAA Centre on October 15 in memory of the ten people who sadly lost their lives on, Friday, October 7. The vigil was organised by Brenda Mc Carry, Ailish Gallagher and Michael Mc Fadden, who are all from Creeslough

There was a large turnout of people from Creeslough and the surrounding area. Those in London wanted to send their sympathy, thoughts and prayers home to those who were effected by the tragedy.

The organisers did tremendous work in the organisation of the event. They are very grateful and thankful to Mc Govern’s GAA Centre for opening their doors to them and hosting the vigil. Hugh Mc Govern himself attended and afterwards provided food and refreshments for everybody. Father Matthew from St. Bernadette's in Hillingdon took part with prayers during the vigil. Musicians played music and people sang along to “The Homes of Donegal” and “This is my Homeland.”

A Book of Condolence was signed by those in attendance. It will be taken to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Quex Rd. Mass in Kilburn is being offered on Wednesday, October 19, by the Donegal Association and then taken home to Father John Joe and families.