At last! Lettermacaward Boil Water Notice lifted with immediate effect

The boil notice on the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect following the completion of remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

It left some 2,200 west Donegal customers without a proper water supply with the notice being issued back on Friday, August 12.

Having to boil just about everything for more than two and a half months was exacerbated by increased electricity costs, that customers had been forced to fork out, in addition to dealing with the other hikes in prices, across the economic front.

This decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Speaking about the lifting of the notice, Dr. Pat. O’Sullivan, Irish Water’s Drinking Water Compliance Specialist said:

“Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact this Boil Water Notice had on the community and we sincerely regret the inconvenience.

"Our drinking water compliance and operational experts worked hard to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible. We are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared the information. We would also like to thank Donegal County Council and HSE for their input and support throughout the process.”

The notice, arising out of operational difficulties at Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant, was put in place to protect the health of approximately 2,200 customers in the Lettermacaward, Portnoo, Rossbeg, Cleangort, Doochary, Meenacross, Dooey, Glenties Road, Maghery and Falmore areas.

All consumers in Lettermacaward affected by the notice and served from the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and the Local Authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.

If customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice and the lifting of it, they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.