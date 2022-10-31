Photo Special: Kilcar special coffee morning in aid of the Creeslough fund at Maidin Chaife

A special Creeslough fund coffee morning event was held at the Maidin Cháife in Kilcar on Sunday morning, which was organised by Comhairle Paróiste Cill Chartha agus CLG Chill Chartha. There was a fantastic turnout that reflected a great community effort all round for the grieving people in Creeslough.
The Sweeney and O'Donnell families at the Coffee Morning in Kilcar. Photos: Siobhan McGowan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.