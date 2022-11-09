Dungloe businesses leave lights on overnight to help road users

A number of Dungloe businesses are leaving their lights on overnight in order to shed some light onto the street for road users, Sinn Féin Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said.

There are a number of lights in the town that are not working either because they need bulbs replaced or need fixed, explained Cllr Gallagher at a Glenties Municipal District on Tuesday.

The Dungloe-based representative commended the businesses that were helping the situation but did say that if they were to switch off their lights it could present a dangerous situation for road users.

She said the number of people living on the main street has increased and that the road is busier than it has been in some time and called for the situation to be addressed at the meeting. She said a crossing in the lower part of the town may help matters.

“There are more people in the town than there were last year and there is a need for a crossing at Beedy’s or at Sweeney’s hotel especially with the dark evenings coming in …there are a lot more people living on the main street,” she said.

Ms Gallagher said that there had been plans to have a bus stop and the car park and that the idea must be revisited as parking in the town is difficult from as early as 7am.

She said that people cannot pull in outside businesses. Ms Gallagher was told the matter would be followed up.