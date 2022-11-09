Calls for housing to be expedited in Glenties Municipal District (GMD)

Councillors have raised concerns in relation to the amount of time it takes to progress on building houses in the Glenties Municipal District.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh said he was frustrated about the lack of progress on the building of 29 houses in Falcarragh, at a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District on Tuesday.

“We are very slow moving forward on the development of new homes in Glenties,” he said.

His concerns were mirrored by other councillors at a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District in Dungloe, this week. The Cnoc-Fola based councillor said people are on the housing list for some time and there is frustration among the people of the area.

Cllr Ó Fearraigh welcomed news that works are expected to begin on a housing scheme in Machaire Chlochair in Gaoth Dobhair in the first quarter of 2023. Works had been stalled due to a number of reasons including planning and water and those seem to have been resolved, Cllr Ó Fearraigh said.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen Mc Garvey asked what progress had been made in relation to the plans to build 45 houses in Dungloe which had been announced in 2020.

She was informed the plan will go to tender in the first quarter of 2023; it will take between six and eight months for a contract to be awarded and around 18 months for the houses to be complete. Councillors say the population of the town has increased in recent months.