Creeslough's new shop opening warmly welcomed by local community

The opening of the Nearby shop in Creeslough was warmly welcomed by locals this afternoon.

Creeslough has been without a shop since a tragic explosion on Friday, October 7, claimed the lives of 10 people. In the meantime locals could get emergency supplies from a unit at the Creeslough Day Centre, whilst shoppers had to make their way to the likes of Dunfanaghy, Carrigart, Termon, Kilmacrennan and Letterkenny.

Owners Danny, Martin and Annette Lafferty had their new shop stocked to open this afternoon on Main Street near St Michael’s Church, which is seen as another step forward for the local community. The shop was busy from the moment it opened at 3pm with plenty of well-wishers and people from the locality mingling and shopping.

Fr John Joe Duffy, the local parish priest, was expected to give a blessing to the shop and its staff, some of whom worked on the day of the explosion at the Nearby Creeslough shop last month.

“We have been working closely with our retail partner Nearby Ireland and S&W Wholesale on getting those much needed services and essentials back into our community,” read a statement from the Laffertys this week.

“We have been overwhelmed by the help, support and guidance from friends, strangers and the community of Creeslough to get it to this stage and we cannot thank you all enough. See you all soon. Thank you!”

The shop is open today, Friday, till 7pm; Saturday: 7:30am - 5:30pm; Sunday: 10am - 9pm; Monday: 7:30am - 7pm and Tuesday - Sunday: 7:30am - 9pm.