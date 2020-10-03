A treat for music lovers- Songs For an Autumn Evening will broadcast from the shores of Donegal's Lough Eske

Contact
Songs For an Autumn Evening
As part of the Donegal Bay and Bluestacks Festival, the trio of artists behind the annual Mountcharles Opera Festival – Deborah Cunningham, Paul Martin and Evan McGarrigle – will present an evening of classic arias, duets and popular songs.
It will be available on YouTube in a pre-recorded online broadcast from the beautiful Garden Suite at Harvey’s Point Hotel, Lough Eske, on Sunday night, October 4.
The link to watch this unmissable event from Sunday evening at 8pm is: https://donegalbaybluestacks.com/events/songs-for-an-autumn-evening-with-deborah-cunningham-paul-martin-evan-mcgarrigle/
