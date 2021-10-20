Save the date - announcement about the annual North West Breast Cancer Ball

There will be no Breast Cancer Ball this year, though organisers vow to be back bigger and better than ever in 2022.

Maire Lynam from the organising committee said: “In 2020 The North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball went Virtual. The Virtual Concert was a huge success.

“The organising committee and all at Breast Centre North West are very grateful for all the donations received.

“The committee also wishes to record its gratitude to the performers who generously gave their time and expertise to entertain us in our kitchens and sitting rooms at such a difficult time.

“Given the continuing impact of Covid-19, this year the committee has made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Ball.”

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Ms Lynam urged supporters of this important local charity event to "Save The Date for 2022!”

She said: “On Friday, December 2, 2022, we will be back bigger and better than ever at the Silver Tassie Hotel and we can’t wait to see you!

“The committee will be announcing more exciting news over the coming weeks so keep an eye on local press and the North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball's Facebook page for further updates.”