19 Jan 2022

Climb With Charlie - more events are confirmed at peaks across County Donegal

The veteran broadcaster has inspired people to climb their own mountain

Siobhan McNamara

Plans are well underway at a number of locations as the people of Donegal prepare to ‘Climb With Charlie.’ 

Veteran broadcaster Charlie Bird’s diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease in October was a devastating blow. But he has vowed to live life to the full for as long as he can. And his announcement on the Late Late Show that he intended to climb Croagh Patrick on April 2 has inspired the nation. 

The event will be a fundraiser for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) and Pieta House.

Mr Bird will have plenty of company on Croagh Patrick on the day. Among those who will accompany him are Daniel O’Donnell, former President Mary McAleese, Vicky Phelan, Dermot Bannon and Baz Ashmawy.

Numbers will be limited on the famous Reek, and so people all over the country are organising their own climbs. Judging by the response to date, this could be one of the biggest fundraising events the country has seen since before Covid-19.

With no shortage of mountains in Donegal, plans to Climb With Charlie at several locations and with varying degrees of difficulty are being finalised in several locations. 

Click Next > above to find out what climbs are taking place in your locality.

All of the walks mentioned have event Facebook pages where people can register their interest, make a donation or stay up to date on their chosen climb.

If there is a climb registered that we have not mentioned, please contact siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie with a link to the event and we will be happy to add it to the list. 

