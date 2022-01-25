Do you have trouble sleeping? Free workshop for people living in Donegal

A free workshop is being offered to help people in Donegal to get a good night's sleep
Sleep is essential to health and wellbeing but many people struggle with insomnia or are kept awake by anxiety and other problems.
Mental wellbeing organisation Inspire is hosting a free workshop for people in Donegal and other border areas to help give them the tools to get a good night's sleep.
Organisers say: "If you are someone who struggles to get to sleep, this course will provide you with some useful tips to help you learn various strategies that can be used to help you get a good night's sleep."
This free online course takes place on Wednesday, January 26 from 2pm to 3pm.
Anyone who wishes to register can email recoverytogether@inspirewellbeing.org or visit inspirewellbeing.org for more on the range of courses and supports available.
