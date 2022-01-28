Search

28 Jan 2022

All systems go for 'Bundoran 10' event which takes in the stunning local scenery

The event is the successor to the Cara Bundoran Run

Bundoran 10

The Bundoran 10 replaces the Cara Bundoran Run

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 12:17 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Preparations are well underway for the first annual Bundoran 10 event, in association with Tir Chonaill Athletic Club, which will take place on Saturday March 5 in the seaside town.

The successor event to the Cara Bundoran Run will use the same scenic route through Bundoran, Leitrim and conclude on the stunning Rougey Walk with runners and walkers finishing at the Main Beach.

With just over four weeks until the 10 mile walk and run, preparations are an advanced stage as the Bundoran 10 committee ensure the route is ready, participants informed and registered and checklists checked off.

Race director Eamon Harvey said: "We would encourage anyone who is still considering entering to get registering as soon as possible and to ensure a spot and to guarantee one of the limited stock of t-shirts available for the event."

Registration is online only via www.discoverbundoran.com/bundoran10 or www.myrunresults.com

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media