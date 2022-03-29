New route, stunning coastal scenery and a big birthday - Bluestack Challenge 2022

The Bluestack Challenge is back for 2022 with a brand new route taking in some of Donegal’s most stunning coastal scenery.

This year’s challenge will have a wonderful celebratory feel, and not just because of the lifting of Covid restrictions.



It will be the 20th anniversary of the walk, and an opportunity to reflect on the incredible achievements of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation.

This is thanks in no small part to funds raised by participants and supporters of the challenge over the last 20 years.

Wendy McCarry from the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation said: “It is hard to believe that here we are preparing for our 20th Anniversary Bluestack Challenge Walk.

“Little did we think in 2002, when we decided to do our first Bluestack Challenge that over the coming 20 years we would raise more than €1.5 million for families caring for children and adults with additional needs in County Donegal; that we would be able to have offered core services to over 370 families, and we would be in two locations, Donegal Town and Falcarragh with the intention of opening in Letterkenny over the next two years.

“It has been some journey, some achievement, and none of it would have been possible without the support of our community in Donegal and beyond. We are so very grateful.”

Sponsors

Preparations are now well under way for the 20th Anniversary Bluestack Challenge which takes place on Saturday, May 21. This will be the 12th Bluestack Challenge over the hills of Donegal, with one virtual walk.

Ms McCarry said: “This year we are delighted to announce our sponsors, Blas, The Gateway Lodge, 3D Personell, and Magee’s, our original sponsor way back in 2002, ‘03, and ‘05. We would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their kind support to us down through the years.”

Route

The route chosen for this special year, is unique in the views on offer of our spectacular Donegal coastline.

“Starting at the Naomh Columba GAA pitch in Glencolmcille, we are walking to the tower at Glen Head, and proceeding via the coast into An Port taking in some of the most majestic views in County Donegal,” said Ms McCarry.

“At An Port the participants will be treated to our now famous breakfast aided with the help of Maggie of An Chistin and her Team of volunteers and the 28th Inf Battalion Finner Camp.



“From An Port we proceed along the coast with the pleasure of witnessing the spectacular An Tor Mhor.

“On to Glen Lough, where Dylan Thomas lived for a short while.

“We turn at this point and proceed back to An Phort, we then take the route via the mast back to the Naomh Columba GAA pitch, where participants will be offered some hot food and refreshments, once again with the help of Maggie of An Chistin and the many volunteers.”

Level Of Difficulty

The overall length of the Bluestack Challenge is approximately 25Km, with total height climbs of 800ms. It is classed as a moderate to difficult walk which will take approximately nine hours to complete. There will be various stops on the way with toilet and water facilities available as well as support vans to carry any excess baggage belonging to the participants for the different stages of the walk. More details about the route can be found on the website www.bluestackfoundation.com/challenge

Local Support

“This walk would not happen without the support and good will of the local farmers who have generously given us permission to walk their lands on the condition that no dogs are allowed for the safety of their livestock,” said Ms McCarry.

“For this we are greatly appreciative.

“We would also like to thank the committee of Naomh Columba GAA and the wider communities of Carrick, Glencolmcille and Kilcar for the generous support they are showing to the Bluestack Challenge in their willingness to help us make this a very special event and enjoyable for all participants.

“A very special word of thanks must go to Donegal Person of the Year 2021, Mr Noel Cunningham who has and will again be our compere on the morning of the walk, to give us that send off as only Noel can do.

“Last, but not least, we must say a huge thank you to all the guides, volunteers, drivers, medics, Civil Defence and Mountain Rescue who keep us all safe each year on the walk.

Are You Up For The Challenge?

“If you have never done the walk before, this is the year to try it. If you have done the walk before, at any stage over the last 20 years, please come back and join us for this celebratory 20th Anniversary Walk. Let’s make it the best one yet!

“In the middle of all this excitement we cannot lose sight of the fact that our overall aim is to raise much needed funds to continue to offer services and programmes to our families, members, and the general community.

“This year we are not asking for a registration fee but asking each of our participants to do their absolute best to raise as much money as they possibly can through running their own fundraisers or getting sponsorship for their part in the walk.”

More Information

For more information on where the money goes, on the list of services and supports that are on offer by the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, please check out any of the foundation’s social media sources. Facebook www.facebook.com/BluestackSpecialNeeds Twitter @bluestackSNF Instagram https://instagram.com/bluestacksnf? You Tube, Bluestack Special Needs Foundation website www.bluestackfoundation.com or contact the local office in Donegal Town on 074 9740828.

Ms McCarry said: “We are beyond excited and cannot wait to see you all on Saturday, May 21 for our 20th Anniversary Bluestack Challenge Walk.”