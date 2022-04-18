Ten things to do in Donegal this Easter Bank Holiday Monday

With more than 1,000kms of coastline, Donegal is without doubt one of the most stunning counties to visit.

From beautiful coastal drives - including the most northerly section of the Wild Atlantic Way - to 100 accessible beaches, there is always more to explore, even for those of us lucky enough to live here.

There is also plenty to discover inland, and a fantastic range of place to sleep, eat, drink and be entertained.

Here is a flavour of what is on offer in Donegal over the Easter holidays.

Surfing

Donegal is well on the way to becoming Ireland's leading surf destination. At just over two-and-a-half hour's drive from Dublin, Bundoran is leading the way with a number of surf schools. A little further along the coast, Rossnowlagh is also very popular with surfers, swimmers, wind surfers, kite surfers, paddle boarders. Further north, Dunfanaghy is another great surfing town.

A quick internet search will give details of surf schools and equipment rental in these areas.

Donegal Bay Waterbus

If you like being on the water but prefer to sit back with a coffee or drink while someone else does the work, then a trip on the Donegal Bay Waterbus is a must. This purpose built vessel is a great way to see the local coastline, local wildlife including the resident Donegal Bay seal colony, and to get a sense of the area's maritime history and heritage. Visitors can also look forward to live entertainment and an onboard bar. Sailing times are subject to tides. Call 074 97 23666 for latest information.

Glenveagh National Park

Situated in the Derryveagh Mountains, Glenveagh National Park is a remote and beautiful wilderness of rugged mountains, pristine lakes, tumbling waterfalls and enchanted native oak woodland.

At the centre of the Park on the edge of Lough Veagh is Glenveagh Castle, a late 19th century castellated mansion, built as a hunting lodge. Toilets are available at the car park and castle area and information is available at the Visitors Centre and Castle Reception 9am to 5pm. The Castle remains closed for tours. The Tearoom at the castle is open from 9.30am to 5pm. The restaurant is open 10am to 5pm. The Tearoom and Restaurant are both open seven days a week.

The Ice Cream and Coffee Takeaway Trailer at the Castle is now open Saturday and Sunday 11.30am to 5pm.

Eco friendly tour buses are available to ferry visitors along the shores of Lough Veagh from the car park to the castle. There are also paths for those who prefer to walk or cycle the route. The park is also home to a herd of red deer.

Wild Atlantic Way

Not only does the Wild Atlantic Way guide visitors along the very best of Donegal's Atlantic coast, it also highlights signature points and hidden gems along the route. Whether you're setting out to cover the entire coastline or simply to enjoy a Sunday drive, the Wild Atlantic Way really does showcase all that is wonderful about Donegal's Atlantic coast and the county's relationship with the sea. More information on the famous route can be found at https://www.discoverireland.ie/wild-atlantic-way

Glencolmcille

Many visitors are making the journey to Sliabh Liag to visit the stunning cliffs. While in the area, it is well worth taking the time to visit Glencolmcille. An area of incredible natural beauty, Glencolmcille is also home to the Folk Village which depicts life in the region from the 1700s through to the modern day. Across from the Folk Village is the hand carved stone map of Ireland.

See the Glen Folk Village Facebook page for information on opening times and activities.

Walk With Alpacas

Visitors can enjoy a walk with Alpacas in the Knockmanny Bens in Inishowen. Along the way, there are lots of photo opportunities of the coastline including Malin Head. Alpacas are curious friendly and inquisitive creatures with an excellent temperament. More information on this award-winning attraction can be found at https://wildalpacaway.com/

Malin Head

A visit to Donegal would not be complete with a visit to Malin Head, Ireland's most northerly point. Whatever the weather, bring an extra layer as it can a bit on the breezy side! With its dramatic landscape, coastal walks and crystal clear waters, Malin Head is memorable for all the right reasons. And the approach drive is every bit as wonderful as the famous headland itself.

Glebe House and Gallery

The Easter Art Exhibition is currently running the Glebe House and Gallery in Churchill. Showcasing some of the best artists of the region, the exhibition runs until April 24. See the Glebe House and Gallery Facebook page for more details.

Visit an Island

Ferry services bring visitors to Donegal's islands, including Arranmore and Tory. Shaped by the force of the Atlantic, the islands are home to some of the county's most rugged coast, with each one having its own character and traditions.

Details of crossings to Arranmore can be found at https://thearranmoreferry.com/

Details of crossings to Tory are available at https://www.toryferry.com/

Walk on a Beach

When it comes to switching off from life's stresses, nothing beats a walk on the beach. Donegal is blessed with around 100 beaches so there is plenty of room for everyone! The website https://donegalbeaches.com/ is a fantastic resource with information on accessibility, suitability for bathing, tide times and a selection of photographs for each beach.

Other great things to do include a visit to An Grianan of Aileach fort at Burt, follow a walking trail such as Dungloe Railway Walk or Ards Forest Park, visit a nature reserve such as Ardnamona Woods or Sheskinmore, take a train ride at Oakfield Park, drive the Inishowen 100, the Bluestack Drive, the Fanad Drive, or the Lough Eske Drive.

Anyone who wishes to add activities or hidden gems from their area is welcome to do so in comments on our social media pages.