Programme announced for All Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Ballyshannon

Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon
The Programme for the Bostik All Ireland Confined Finals in the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon, has been confirmed as:
Friday, April 22 - Camross Drama Group - Kings of the Kilburn High Road
Saturday, April 23 - Clann Machua Drama Group - Sive
Sunday, April 24 - Glenamaddy Players - The Cripple of Inishmaan
Monday, April 25 - Skibbereen Theatre Society - Brighton
Tuesday, April 26 - Kilmuckridge Drama Group - The Playboy of the Western World
Wednesday, April 27 - Phoenix Players, Tubbercurry - The Communication Cord
Thursday, April 28 - The Ray Leonard Players - The Beauty Queen of Leenane
Friday, April 29 - Newtownstewart Theatre Company - Family Plot
Saturday, April 30 - Enniskillen Theatre Company - The Night Alive
Limited booking available via the Abbey Arts Centre website abbeycentre.ie except for the opening night which is sold out.
