Search

17 Apr 2022

Programme announced for All Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Ballyshannon

Limited booking is still available via the Abbey Arts Centre box office

Drama in Ballyshannon

Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Apr 2022 4:52 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Programme for the Bostik All Ireland Confined Finals in the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon, has been confirmed as:


Friday, April 22 - Camross Drama Group - Kings of the Kilburn High Road
Saturday, April 23 - Clann Machua Drama Group - Sive
Sunday, April 24 - Glenamaddy Players - The Cripple of Inishmaan
Monday, April 25 - Skibbereen Theatre Society - Brighton
Tuesday, April 26 - Kilmuckridge Drama Group - The Playboy of the Western World
Wednesday, April 27 - Phoenix Players, Tubbercurry - The Communication Cord
Thursday, April 28 - The Ray Leonard Players - The Beauty Queen of Leenane
Friday, April 29 - Newtownstewart Theatre Company - Family Plot
Saturday, April 30 - Enniskillen Theatre Company - The Night Alive


Limited booking available via the Abbey Arts Centre website abbeycentre.ie except for the opening night which is sold out. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media