Donegal people invited to join the opening stage of Cycle Against Suicide

Appeal to people of Donegal to join Cycle Against Suicide
Organisers of Cycle Against Suicide 2022 are calling on the people of Donegal to take part in the opening stage of the event.
Cycle Against Suicide kicks off on Sunday, May 22 with the first stage ending at the Mill Park Hotel in Donegal Town.
The event will be divided into three groups catering for speeds of 20km/h to 30km/h.
Cycle Against Suicide supports the ethos that suicide is preventable, and that we can all support each other by travelling 'shoulder to shoulder.'
The over-riding message is that 'It is OK not to be OK.'
Cycle Against Suicide promotes this message along the route throughout the event.
Registration for a single day participation costs €60. Further information is available at cycleagainstsuicide.com
Anyone who wishes to register can do so via Eventbrite
