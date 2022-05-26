Date for your diary - Donegal Town Summer Festival makes a welcome return

After a two-year absence, the Donegal Town Summer Festival makes a very welcome return.

The festival will take place on the weekend of July 2 and 3, and this year there will be free entry to events taking place on the Diamond.

Plans are currently underway to bring an exciting line-up of acts and events to kick off the summer holidays.

While organisers are keen to keep events free of charge, funding is needed for the festival to take place and any donations will be most welcome.

A spokesperson said: "Funding for this event is imperative to bring you an exciting line-up and to ensure the smooth running of this event for our local community and visitors.

"All donations can be made online directly via the Donegal Town Summer Festival Facebook page or via bank transfer.

"We appreciate all support from local businesses and our community.

"Stay tuned for our line-up and more details over the coming days!"