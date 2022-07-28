Search

28 Jul 2022

Glencolmcille Agricultural Show is back bigger and better than ever

There is plenty to look forward to for all the family

The show is on - date confirmed for the 2022 Glencolmcille Agricultural Show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Glencolmcille Agricultural show returns on Sunday, July 31.

The Show’s main sponsor is Byrnes Sin Glencolmcille and Carrick. The committee would like to thank Michael Adrian and Seamus for their generosity and to all the other people and businesses who sponsored also. 

The Agricultural Show was first set up in the early fifties by the late Fr James Mc Dyer and at the time it was one of the biggest in the country. It was revived in 2010 and has been a great success since. 

This year’s show promises to be a bumper event with over 2,500 entries in all

categories which include Cattle, Sheep, Horses, Donkeys, Ponies, Dogs, Poultry, Home Baking and Jam, Vegetables, Art, Photography, Knitwear, Arts and Crafts, and Children’s Sections.

Bumper crowds are expected this year as our holiday makers return to a normal season, There will be entertainment on the day with local singer and award winning local singer songwriter Eunan Mc Intyre followed by the popular Minertones band.

The committee has organised a Grand Draw with the first prize of a Heifer or €1,500 cash, a Seamus Coleman signed Ireland jersey and a €200 Donegal Oil voucher. Tickets are for sale in local shops and on show day. See you all on Sunday, July 31.

