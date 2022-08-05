Ardara's Wild Atlantic Festival celebrates its people, place and traditions

The Wild Atlantic Festival is underway in Ardara with events scheduled for the next ten days.

The Festival opened on Thursday evening with a special Celebration Céilí and Irish Night including sean nós dancing and singing, storytelling and much more. at 8.30 pm. This event celebrating 100 years of the CLG Ard an Rátha took place in the GAA Clubhouse at Kentuckey, Ardara. It incorporated an Irish Ceilí led by Clement Gallagher and the ever popular Duntally Ceilí Band. A great night was enjoyed by all who attended, setting the mood nicely for the rest of the festival.

Friday, August 5: An Evening of Welcomes as CLG Ard an Rátha welcome teams from different decades. The teams will be welcomed to the various venues in the town as we celebrate 100 years of CLG Ard an Rátha.

Saturday, August 6: Street Music at 3pm. Relax and enjoy open air street music on the Diamond (weather permitting). Wild Atlantic Magic Show in the Heritage Centre at 4pm.

CLG Ard an Ratha Centenary Banquet in the Blue Haven, Kilcar. Tickets on Sale online at https://www.klubfunder.com/Clubs/CLG_Ard_an_Ratha/TicketSales or in Divers Newsagents Shop. Doors open at 7pm, seated at 8pm. Dancing to Hard to Beat. People are asked to purchase their tickets by Tuesday, July 26 to allow for final preparations by the committee and the Blue Haven. Those who purchase their tickets by this date will be entered in a draw for a free ticket in the upcoming Club Development Draw. This will be a night of celebration with guests from all over the world coming together to celebrate 100 years of CLG Ard an Rátha.

Sunday, August 7: The annual Blessing of the Graves at the Catholic Church grounds at 2.30pm. Family Fun Day at Pearse Memorial Park at 3pm. Relaunch of In Conal’s Footsteps in the Heritage Centre at 6pm. Dr Lochlann McGill gives a small talk on the significance of this special book. This will be of particular interest to descendants of Ardara

Monday, August 8: A tour of Woodhill and Drumbarron at 2pm. Dr Lochlann McGill will do a tour of the Drumbarron and Woodhill area highlighting significant features, events and characters and eventually finishing up at Kiltoorish graveyard. Live music on the Diamond at 4pm. Dancing At The Crossroads on the Diamond at 8pm.

Join Clement Gallagher and friends for a night of fun as they go back in time with a Ceili on the street. Big Dance Night in town.

Tuesday, August 9: Coffee Corner Chat and Coffee at The Corby Pantry and Tearoom at 11am. Nature Trail Walk along the Owenea River at 12 noon. Bart Whelan PHoto Profile and Lecture in the Heritage Centre at 2pm. Live Music on the Diamond at 4pm. See the skill of Weaving and Spinning Display at Molloy’s on the Killybegs Road all day. Visit to the Green Gate at 5pm. A panoramic setting for tea, scones and great stories from Charlotte Fuller of the Deane Family. Great selection of music in town nightly.

Wednesday, August 10: Mystery Bus Tour Of Donegal leaving at 11am from the Heritage Centre, with numbers limited. Live Music Session on the Diamond at 4pm. Storytelling Evening in Nancy’s at 7pm. Includes some of the best storytellers around. Great selection of Music in town nightly.

Thursday, August 11: Visit to Stephen Bennett Art Gallery at Carn all day. Our most famous artist Stephen Bennett is available at all times to show his large array of artwork. Walk to Ardlougher at 12 noon, a casual walk which takes about 90 minutes. Live Music Session on the Diamond at 4pm. Talk and Discussion on our heritage ethos in the Heritage Centre at 6pm. Great selection of music in town.

Friday, August 12: Coffee Corner, Chat and Coffee at the rear of the Heritage Centre at 11am. Art Exhibition and Display in the Heritage Centre at 12 noon. Daily Walk (approximately two hours) along the Owenea River at 2pm. Live Music Session on the Diamond at 4pm. Duck Racing on the Owentocker at 7pm, a fundraiser for Loughros Point Rowing Club. Please support this great organisation. Music in most venues in town.

Saturday, August 13: Ardara Agricultural Show in the GAA Grounds, Kentuckey, Ardara, all day. Great Music in the pubs in the town to celebrate Show Day. Big Show Dance in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel at 10pm.