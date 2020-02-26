Public invited to have their say on Lifford Flood Relief Scheme at Public Consultation Event

A public consultation event regarding the Lifford Flood Relief Scheme is taking place on 27 February 2020 from 4pm to 8pm in Lifford Old Courthouse.

The objective of the project is to develop a flood relief scheme that is economically viable, environmentally sensitive and acceptable to the community.

The purpose of the opening Public Consultation event is to introduce the project team, display the process for developing the scheme, and gather valuable local knowledge from stakeholders and the public which is essential in achieving this project objective.

It will be an opportunity for stakeholders and members of the public to voice any concerns they may have and to inform how the scheme design is progressed.

A second Public Consultation Day will be held to let stakeholders and the public know how their observations, comments and submissions were used within the scheme development process.

This is an open event and everyone is welcome. Keep up to date with the project at www.liffordfrs.ie

Lifford Flood Relief Public Consultation Brochure

Lifford Flood Relief Scheme Newsletter February 2020