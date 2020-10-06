I agree with the government's decision to put everyone on Level 3

I would like to see more serious restrictions in place, but not Level 5

I believe the whole country should be put on Level 5 now

POLL: Should the government have followed NPHET's advice to move the whole country to Level 5? Have your say now in our Donegal Live readers poll

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.