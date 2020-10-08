POLL RESULTS: See what Donegal people had to say about the government ignoring NPHET recommendation

The government’s decision to ignore NPHET’s advice to enact Level 5 restrictions nationwide has not been well received in Donegal.

More than half of the respondents to our DonegalLive.ie readers poll believe that the whole country should have Level 5 restrictions as per the NPHET recommendation.

Only around one in five people believe that the government made the right decision in putin the entire country on Level 3.

The remaining respondents said they wanted more serious restrictions in place, falling short of going all out with a Level 5 lockdown.

The question we put to readers in our online poll was: “Should the government have followed NPHET's advice to move the whole country to Level 5?”

Full results are:

51% - I believe the whole country should be put on Level 5 now

27% - I would like to see more serious restrictions in place, but not Level 5

21% - I agree with the government's decision to put everyone on Level 3