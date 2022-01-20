POLL: Do you think dogs should be kept off Donegal Blue Flag beaches?

Minnie
Dogs will have to be kept off 12 Donegal Blue Flag beaches, if they are to maintain their special status, it has emerged this week.
A story by Michael McHugh reports, the rule applies when the blue flag is flying during the bathing season which commences each year on June 1 and usually continues in Donegal’s case, until the end of the season which is early to late September (in the cases of Rossnowlagh and Bundoran).
The 12 Blue Flags beaches in Donegal are at Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Narin (Portnoo), Carrickfinn, Killahoey (Dunfanaghy), Marblehill, Portsalon (Magherawarden), Shroove, Culdaff and Downings.
