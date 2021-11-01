POLL: When is it acceptable to put up your Christmas tree?

When is it acceptable to put up your Christmas tree?
Before the Late Late Toy Show begins
The first week of December
December 8th
December 15th or later
Any time in November
Leave it up all year round
November 1st has officially arrived - and so has the conversation of Christmas.
Retail stores have their Christmas stock on the floor, little children are writing their letters to Santa Clause, and the annual debate of when to put up the Christmas tree has begun!
Normally, there are two types of people that exist in November - those who are eager to put up their Christmas tree as soon as possible, and those who wait closer to the festive season.
So, which one are you?
Vote above and let us know the best time to dust off the Christmas tree.
