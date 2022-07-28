Gallery: Out and about with the Mary's from Dungloe

The Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival is well and truly up and running.
And the countdown is now on to the highlight of the festival - the crowning ceremony on Sunday in Ionad Spoirt na Rosann with compere Daniel O’Donnell.
Last weekend, the festival celebrations got off to a great start despite some mixed weather.
And all week, the Marys have been out and about, visiting a host of locations around the county - including Dungloe, Letterkenny and Sliabh Liag. As you can see from the photographs taken by Mary Rodgers, the Mary’s have been loving the experience.
In its 55th year, the Mary from Dungloe is Ireland’s longest running festival. Entrants include Irish diaspora, those of Irish heritage and those involved in their local Irish community. It is not a beauty pageant as the women involved are not judged on their appearance, but on their personalities and personal achievements. They serve as ambassadors for the festival and their communities.
The packed programme of events continues over the coming days and hopefully the weather will be kind so that the big crowds can enjoy the outdoor entertainment.
Each night local, national and international bands and musicians perform open air, live on the Gig-Rig. This year’s line-up include Daniel O’Donnell, Muttley Crew, Shawn Cuddy, The Atlantic Ramblers, Jake Carter, Eimear Rebel and many, many more.
The Mary’s are
Shannon Hester - Bayonne Mary
Caroline Galvin - Belfast Mary
India Kennedy - Donegal Mary
Ann-Michelle McConalogue - Dublin Mary
Elizabeth (Libby) McCole - Dungloe Mary
Shauna Ní Dhochartaigh - Gaeltacht Mary
Ciara Gallagher-Murphy - Glasgow Mary
Caitlin Finn - London Mary
Saoirse Moloney Stevenson - New York Mary
Olivia Lisokwsi - Philadelphia Mary
Sarah Lawlor - San Francisco Mary
Kaitlyn Likas - Washington DC Mary
Sinéad Harte - Wild Atlantic Way Mary
