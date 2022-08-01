Gallery: Glitz, glamour and style at Abbey VS Debs

It's the season of Debs nights and school proms across the county - and on Wednesday night last, it was the turn of the students of Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town to celebrate their big night.
They gathered in the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town for a wonderful evening of style, fun glitz and glamour.
It was a memorable night for everyone involved - the students, their friends families and the school staff at Abbey VS.
And as is now tradition, big crowds turned out on the Diamond to see the students celebrate their night in style.
Photos by John McConnell
