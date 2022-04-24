Gallery: Raphoe Royal and Prior students turn on the style at their prom

Students from Raphoe Royal And Prior turned out in style at their annual prom at the Silver Tassie on Friday night.
PICTURES: CLIVE WASSON
CLICK ON NEXT OR < > TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM THE NIGHT
Alannah Kee, Tory Pearson, Katie O'Sullivan, Chloe Spence and Kelsey Kee
Irish Water says the burst water main may be causing supply disruption in Carndonagh, Ballyliffin and surrounding areas
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.