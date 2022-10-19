Photos: Raphoe mart Weanling show and sale from Tuesday

Prize winners at the Raphoe Livestock Mart weanling show and sale on Tuesday last from left are Mary Rose Donnelly, Raphoe Mart, John Duncan, with 3rd Prize for Stephen Grahams, Bull Class, Peter Doherty, 2nd Bull Class, Jamie Lee Baird, 1st Bull Class, Ailisha Wauchope, Judge, Robbert Wauchope, Judge, Jesica Rankin, Victor Rankin, 1st Heifer Class, Eugene Dooher, 2nd Heifer Class, Robert Gourley, Auctioneer, Kerrie Baird, 3rd Heifer Class and Charlie McMenamin, Raphoe Mart.
Photos: Clive Wasson
Joe Sweeney IDP Farm Fishery officer along with Sinead Mcdaid Enterprise officer and Andrew Ward Joint CEO of IDP
