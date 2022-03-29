Gallery: St Michael's hold annual presentation night

The evening was very successful and during the course of the evening the following Club Awards were presented: Senior Player of the Year Hugh O’ Donnell who was presented with his award by 2021 Senior Team Manager Daniel McLaughlin. Reserve Player of the Year Dara McCarry presented with his award by John Flynn. Young Player of the Year Kyle McGarvey presented with his award by 2022 Team Manager Cathal Sweeney.

Appreciation Award presented to Moses Alcorn by Club Chairman Liam McElhinney and Club Secretary Ann Marie Kelly. Awards were also made to our Club All Ireland Masters Winners Brian McLaughlin and Stephen Coyle who was the Man of the Match in the Final. Brian McLaughlin was presented with his award by Shaun Langan.

Whilst Stephen Coyle was presented with his award by Suzi Roarty Club Sponsor Lorcan Roarty presented Club Jackets to our 2021 Captain Liam Paul Ferry. The MC was Club Chairman Liam McElhinney. The trophies were sponsored by Primo Supermarket Creeslough whilst the trophy for the Senior Player of the Year was sponsored by Dessie and Martina McFeeley, thanks to Dessie and Martina for sponsoring this award and to Annette and Danny Martin Lafferty from Primo Supermarket in Creeslough who sponsored the other Awards on the night.

This was a very successful and enjoyable event and thanks to our sponsors and to everyone who attended on the night and to Roses Bar and it’s staff for hosting the event. Moses Kelly was there with the camera.