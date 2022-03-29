Search

31 Mar 2022

Gallery: St Michael's hold annual presentation night

St. Michael’s GAA Club held a very successful Presentation Function in Roses Bar in Creeslough on Saturday evening

Reporter:

Alan Foley

29 Mar 2022 10:03 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The evening was very successful and during the course of the evening the following Club Awards were presented: Senior Player of the Year Hugh O’ Donnell who was presented with his award by 2021 Senior Team Manager Daniel McLaughlin. Reserve Player of the Year Dara McCarry presented with his award by John Flynn. Young Player of the Year Kyle McGarvey presented with his award by 2022 Team Manager Cathal Sweeney.

Appreciation Award presented to Moses Alcorn by Club Chairman Liam McElhinney and Club Secretary Ann Marie Kelly. Awards were also made to our Club All Ireland Masters Winners Brian McLaughlin and Stephen Coyle who was the Man of the Match in the Final. Brian McLaughlin was presented with his award by Shaun Langan.

Whilst Stephen Coyle was presented with his award by Suzi Roarty Club Sponsor Lorcan Roarty presented Club Jackets to our 2021 Captain Liam Paul Ferry. The MC was Club Chairman Liam McElhinney. The trophies were sponsored by Primo Supermarket Creeslough whilst the trophy for the Senior Player of the Year was sponsored by Dessie and Martina McFeeley, thanks to Dessie and Martina for sponsoring this award and to Annette and Danny Martin Lafferty from Primo Supermarket in Creeslough who sponsored the other Awards on the night.

This was a very successful and enjoyable event and thanks to our sponsors and to everyone who attended on the night and to Roses Bar and it’s staff for hosting the event. Moses Kelly was there with the camera.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media