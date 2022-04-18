Gallery: All smiles in Glenties - Naomh Conaill Development Draw winners announced

The Highlands Hotel in Glenties played host to the Naomh Conaill Development Draw last night, with the first prize of €20,000.
The winners are...
1st PRIZE €20,000
(Sponsored by Danny & Elaine Sweeney).
Hugh Campbell, Upper Kilraine, Glenties.
2nd PRIZE €5,000
(Sponsored by Danny & Elaine Sweeney).
Denis Sweeney. Coole Upper, Cranford Co Donegal.
3rd PRIZE, Set of 30 jerseys for your club
(In association with O'Neills).
Moos Christel, Germany.
4th Prize €300
(Sponsored by Mc Geehan Tyres, Fintown)
Martin Cassidy, Teelin, Co Donegal.
5th PRIZE, 2 nights Bed & Breakfast in The Harcourt Hotel, Dublin.
(Sponsored by The Harcourt Hotel)
Alice Sweeney, Burtonport, Co Donegal.
6th PRIZE €200
(Sponsored by Leo's Bar, Glenties)
Pa Bonner, Glen Road, Glenties.
7th PRIZE €200
(Sponsored by John Molloy Construction Ltd, Building Contractors)
Rosin Mc Hugh, Kildrum, Killea, Co Donegal.
8th PRIZE €200
Ronan Devlin (no address, we have phone number)
9th PRIZE, €100 voucher for Highlands Hotel, Glenties.
(Sponsored by Highlands Hotel).
Brian Mc Cartres (no address and unsure of 2nd name but we have phone number)
10th PRIZE, €100 Voucher For Hannah McGuinness Jewellery.
(Sponsored by Hannah McGuinness).
Kirk Lennon, Killucan Road, Cookstown.
