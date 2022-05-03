Search

03 May 2022

Gallery: Market House packed for 'A Morning for Michael Jack'

The popularity and esteem in which the photographer was held was there to be seen and afterwards there were many stories recalled at the Coffee Morning held in his memory in the nearby Market House in Glenties

Peter Campbell and Thomas Gallagher

03 May 2022 6:03 PM

They gathered from far and near for Michael 'Jack' O'Donnell's first anniversary in Glenties on Sunday morning.

His memory was to the forefront at the 11 o'clock Mass celebrated by Fr Gerard Cunningham in a packed St Connell's Church.

The popularity and esteem in which the photographer was held was there to be seen and afterwards there were many stories recalled at the Coffee Morning held in his memory in the nearby Market House in Glenties.

They came from all over the county and further afield to mingle and reminisce with Bernie and the O'Donnell family. There was also an exhibition of Michael 'Jack's' photographs on display, with two magnificent pictures of Anthony Molloy and Michael Murphy holding aloft the Sam Maguire Cup dominating the display.

All proceeds from the Coffee Morning are going to a cause very close to Michael 'Jack's' heart - the Glenties Day Care Centre.

The Market House was packed to capacity on Sunday morning and anyone who wishes to purchase a digital copy of any of Michael 'Jack's' photos can do so by making a donation of their choice via

The Market House was packed to capacity on Sunday morning and anyone who wishes to purchase a digital copy of any of Michael 'Jack's' photos can do so by making a donation of their choice via GoFundMe (A Morning for Michael Jack) and by contacting Peter or Alan at sport@donegaldemocrat.com

It will also be possible in the next week to view Michael 'Jack's' photos on our website, DonegalLive. And from this Thursday in the Donegal Democrat, there will be a Michael 'Jack' corner with some of the pictures from his extensive archive.

