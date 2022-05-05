Gallery: The late Michael Jack O'Donnell's brilliant photos of Donegal GAA

Michael Jack O'Donnell was the Donegal GAA photographer before his untimely passing last May.

He was remembered at 'A Morning for Michael' tea and coffee morning last Sunday at the Market Hall in Glenties, where a huge crowd gathered.



SIMPLY CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES



On display was a portfolio of Michael's work from down the years, which showed his brilliant eye for a photo from GAA from Davy Brennan Park to Dublin's Croke Park.



We've taken a selection of those photographs and whilst having a gander, if anything in particular catches you eye, you can order a digital copy by emailing Peter or Alan on sport@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include the reference number for the given photo in your email and in return, if possible, we are asking if people could make a donation of your choice to the GoFundMe for the Glenties Day Centre, whose work touched Michael's heart.

Enjoy the photos and if you have a story to tell us on any of them please let us know.